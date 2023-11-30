Indian Official Paid a Hitman? Inside the Alleged Plot To Kill Gurpatwant Pannun

An US Drug Enforcement Agency administrator said that "a foreign government employee allegedly committed the brazen act of recruiting an international narcotics trafficker to murder" Pannun, a US citizen.

“Murder for hire is a crime out of a movie, but the plot in this case was all too real,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director-in-Charge James Smith said.

From initial contact and surveillance to global diplomacy and murder-for-hire, The Quint unpacks the alleged conspiracy.