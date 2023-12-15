Arrested for Foiled Plot to Kill Gurpatwant Pannun, Nikhil Gupta Approaches SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Nikhil Gupta, an accused who was charged by the United States Attorney's Office in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, reported LiveLaw.

The US claimed that in May 2023, an alleged Indian government staffer recruited Nikhil Gupta to arrange the assassination of Pannun on US soil and in exchange, would assist in securing the dismissal of a criminal case against Gupta.