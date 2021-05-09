The Friend Who Brought Kamala Harris’ Mother Back to United States

Dr Gopalan was a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, when Dr Bissell was the head of the Cell & Molecular Biology division at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Dr Bissell recalls that they were up for a prestigious professor position in the 1970s when women scientists and professors were rare, “My understanding was she had been promised that she will get to stay at the Department of Physiology and if a job becomes available, she would be given that. They advertised for the job she was promised. NIH wanted women professors. But the head, Morgan Harris, wasn't honouring his commitment. She came to us and said that we all should sue them jointly. She sued them and they fired her. She then went to Canada.”

Kamala Harris was 12 years old when the family moved to Canada, where Dr Gopalan continued her research at the McGill University. Shyamala’s friend Dr Bissell remembers meeting her in Canada, “When I became the Director of the division at Lawrence Berkeley Lab and was invited to Canada, I went to meet Shyamala at her house. I said let's get dressed and go for dinner. We wore sarees and we went to a fish restaurant for dinner. She and I have a picture wearing sarees in Toronto.”

Their friendship has turned into lore. Dr Bissell ‘helped Dr Gopalan return to the US’ after a few years in Canada. Dr Bissell laughs while saying, “If I hadn’t brought Shyamala back (to the US), Kamala wouldn’t have been our VP today! I brought her back from Canada when I became a Director. I decided to not just bring her back, but also other men and women willing to work on the mammary gland. I wanted her to be at a real biology department. She was happy to be back at Berkeley.”

Dr Gopalan and Dr Bissell were fellow cancer researchers at California’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory for many years after that.