Determined to Help India in Its Hour of Need: US VP Kamala Harris

She also spoke about the US’ decision to extend full support for suspending patents on COVID-19 vaccines, a move which she said would help India and other nations vaccinate their people more quickly, reported ANI.

Harris was sworn-in as the 49th Vice President of the United States on 20 January, 2021. In a statement after the ceremony, the White House said that the relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Harris as the vice president of the country.

India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths as it battles a crushing second wave countrywide. Coupled with the surge, India has also been facing a shortage of vaccines and oxygen.

(With inputs from ANI.)