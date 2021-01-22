Kamala Harris as VP Cements India-US Relationship: White House

“President Biden, of course, has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that,” Psaki said

“Obviously, he selected and yesterday, she (Harris) was sworn in the first Indian American to serve as president or vice president. Certainly, a historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship,” Psaki added.