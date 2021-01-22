Kamala Harris as VP Cements India-US Relationship: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden respects the relationship between the two countries.
The relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Kamala Harris as the vice president of the country, the White House has said, reported the Press Trust of India.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that President Joe Biden respects the long bipartisan successful relationship between the two countries.
“President Biden, of course, has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that,” Psaki said
“Obviously, he selected and yesterday, she (Harris) was sworn in the first Indian American to serve as president or vice president. Certainly, a historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship,” Psaki added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
