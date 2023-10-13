WebQoof Recap: Of Mis and Disinformation Around Israel-Hamas Conflict

Following the surprise and devastating attack by Hamas, on 7 October, social media has been flooded with mis and disinformation around the conflict.
Social media users shared several old and unrelated visuals while falsely linking it to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Team WebQoof has debunked over 40 false claims in the span of a week, and here are some of the most viral claims.
1. Video From Egypt Falsely Shared as Hamas Militants 'Parachuting' Into Israel
However, the video is not from Israel.
It is from Egypt and shows the Military Academy in Cairo.
2. Clip From Video Game ARMA 3 Shared as Visual of Conflict Between Hamas & Israel
A video showing two helicopters being shot down from the evening sky has gone viral on social media as a real incident.
The video is being shared to claim that it shows two Israeli helicopters being shot down in Palestinian airspace by Hamas forces.
However, this is not true.
The video was first shared on the internet a few days before Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on 7 October and was created using a video game simulator called ARMA 3.
3. Clip From Concert Falsely Shared as Music Festival Attendees Fleeing Hamas
However, it was first uploaded on TikTok on or before 5 October and shows visuals of American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars' concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.
4. No, This Video Does Not Show Hamas Militants Using Parachutes To Enter Israel
A video showing several people using parachutes to land on a fairly crowded football field has gone viral on social media.
The video is being shared to claim that it shows Hamas militants using parachutes to enter Israel.
5. Unrelated Video From Azerbaijan Shared as Hamas ‘Capturing Israeli Officials'
However, this video is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
It shows Azerbaijani security agency, State Security Police (written as Dövlət Təhlükəsizliyi Xidməti - DTX in Azerbaijani language) arresting persons of illegal armed groups operating in the Karabakh region.
