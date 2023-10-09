Fact-Check: Old Video of Mosque Being Attacked in Syria Shared as One From Gaza

A video showing a mosque being bombed is going viral on social media with a false claim that Israel attacked a shrine in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, which led us to an article from 24 June 2014.
This was shared by a website called Islamic Invitation Turkey and it carried the same viral video.
The article identified the structure as Uwais al-Qarni mosque.
We also found a YouTube video from 8 June 2014 showing the same video video and the title read 'ISIS demolished the Uweis al-Qarani Shrine' in French.
Taking a cue, we checked the Google Earth imagery of the shrine and found that the structure existed in March 2014 but was partially destroyed in the imagery from October 2014.
We also checked the latest view from 2021, and it shows no structure at that place, the mosque has been completely demolished.
Google Earth imagery from March 2014.
(Source: Google Earth/Screenshot)
Google Earth imagery from October 2014.
(Source: Google Earth/Screenshot)
Google Earth imagery from October 2021.
(Source: Google Earth/Screenshot)
The mosque's minarets in this imagery from Syria match the ones from the viral clip.
Reports about the attack: The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) website also carried 'the before and after' images of the site in Raqqa, showing the mosque's destruction.
In 2014, Al Jazeera and Reuters also reported on this attack.
It stated that as per Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group, the al Qaeda splinter group Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) had set off two powerful explosions at the mosque.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)