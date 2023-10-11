No, This Video Does Not Show Hamas Militants Using Parachutes To Enter Israel

A video showing several people using parachutes to land on a fairly crowded football field has gone viral on social media.
What are users claiming?: The video is being shared in the background of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, claiming that it shows Hamas militants using parachutes to enter Israel.
How did we find out?: We noticed a watermark showing a TikTok username '@eslamre1' in the video.
These videos were published in late September this year and one part was geotagged with 'Masr Al Jadidah', which is a district in Cairo, Egypt.
We also saw a person wearing a jacket with the words 'El Nasr SC' on the back. Combining this with Egypt as a search term, we found that it represented El Nasr Sporting Club, a Cairo-based football club.
A search for the club on Google Maps showed us a football stadium, which is where the video from the claim was shot.
To see whether the user had deleted the video seen in the claim, we looked for them on web archiving websites.
This led us to an archived version of the user's account, which showed that the video was present on their account earlier.
The TikTok user has now deleted the viral video.
(Source: Wayback Machine/Altered by The Quint)
The user's account does not show the viral video.
(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)
We also came across another archive, which showed that the user had uploaded a second video to clarify that the video was not from Palestine.
Conclusion: A video from Cairo, Egypt, which predates the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, is being falsely linked to the war.
