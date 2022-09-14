Day After Death of 100 Troops, Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Armenia & Azerbaijan
While 49 soldiers of Armenia were killed, Azerbaijan said that 50 of its soldiers lost their lives on Tuesday.
Fresh clashes erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday, 14 September, a day after at least 100 troops associated with both the nations died as attacks escalated over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
While 49 Armenian soldiers were killed, Azerbaijan said that at least 50 of its soldiers lost their lives in the deadliest attacks in the region since 2020, reported Reuters.
As per Armenia's Defense Ministry, the fighting began soon after midnight when the troops from Azerbaijan opened artillery barrage and carried out drone attacks on several regions of Armenia, reported Associated Press.
Stating that the Azerbaijani troops were trying to enter into the Armenian territory, the Ministry said that the shelling became less intense during the day.
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, however, defended its action saying it was responding to a "large-scale provocation" by Armenia in the last two days. Troops from Armenia had planted mines and fired at Azerbaijan's military positions, said the Foreign Ministry.
What Is the Nagorno-Karabakh Dispute About?
Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous territory that technically falls within the internationally-recognised territory of Azerbaijan. However, the vast majority of the population of the region is made up of ethnic Armenians, who have resisted Azeri rule for nearly a hundred years.
In 1991, they declared independence and drove out Azeri troops, and formed the ‘Republic of Artsakh’.
Armenia and Azerbaijan found themselves at war after the breakaway of Nagorno-Karabakh from the latter, which ended in a ceasefire in 1994.
(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.