Clip From Concert Falsely Shared as Music Festival Attendees Fleeing Hamas

The video shows visuals of Bruno Mars' concert, which was held on 4 October in Israel's Tel Aviv.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
A video of people at an open air event is being shared on social media platforms, claiming to show people running for their lives at the music festival which was attacked by Hamas militants on 7 October.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here and here.)

But?: It was first uploaded on TikTok on or before 5 October and shows visuals of American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars' concert in Tel Aviv, Israel.

How did we find out?: We noticed that the video carried two TikTok usernames. One of them was clearer than the other, and read '@noareynathecosit'.

There were two TikTok usernames in the video.

(Source: TikTok/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking a cue from this, we used a VPN tool to look for the TikTok account, since the platform is banned in India.

  • This led us to one Noah Reyna's account, where we saw that this video was uploaded a week ago, which implies that this video was shared on or before 5 October.

The video was shared with a hashtag of Bruno Mars' name.

(Source: TikTok/Altered by The Quint)

The translated version of this video's caption asked viewers if they were at the show "today," and was shared with a hashtag with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars' name.

  • Using Google Lens, we translated the Hebrew text in the video.

  • The translation mentioned that it showed "the moment they opened the gates at Bruno Mars."

The video shows people running after the gates were opened for Bruno Mars' concert. 

(Source: TikTok/Altered by The Quint)

On looking for news reports about the event, we found an article by Times of Israel dated 5 October, which mentioned that the previous evening (4 October) was Mars' first performance in Israel's Tel Aviv.

We also noticed a board with the words "Live Nation" and "Bruno Mars" on it.

The board led us to the organisers' Instagram profile.

(Source: TikTok/Altered by The Quint)

  • Using these as search terms, we came across an Instagram account for Live Nation Israel, an entertainment company which organises concerts.

  • In one of its pinned posts, it showed that Bruno Mars was scheduled to give two performances at Park Hayarkon at Tel Aviv, Israel, on 4 and 7 October.

Mars was set to perform twice in Tel Aviv.

(Source: Live Nation Israel/Screenshot)

  • In another post shared on 7 October, the company announced that Mars' second show had been cancelled and that all ticket holders would receive a refund.

The organisers cancelled Mars' second performance.

(Source: Live Nation Israel/Screenshot)

The concert was cancelled in light of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel, reported RollingStone.

Conclusion: The video shows people at a Bruno Mars concert in Tel Aviv, Israel, which was held on 4 October, a few days before Hamas' attack.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Bruno Mars   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

