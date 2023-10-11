BTS of Film Showing an ‘Injured Boy’ Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video showing a boy on the ground, supposedly 'injured' and surrounded by multiple people along with a camera over his head is being shared on social media platforms.
What are the users saying?: Users have claimed that this video shows Israelis creating 'fake footage of deaths.'
This post had 21.2K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: The claim is false. This video is a behind-the-scene clip of the short film Empty Place, based on a Palestinian child prisoner, Ahmad Manasra.
How did we find out?: We divided the viral video into multiple frames and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
Using a virtual private network, we accessed a video on TikTok uploaded by user @awawdehproduction which was similar to the viral video but filmed from a different angle and found similarities.
The video was uploaded on 21 April 2022 with the caption, "Behind the scenes of filming a short film about the story of the child prisoner Ahmed Manasra." (translated from Arabic to English using Google Translate)
Here is a comparison between the viral video and TikTok video.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and TikTok video.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and TikTok video.
Here is a comparison between the viral video and TikTok video.
With a relevant keyword search on YouTube, we came across the short film, Empty Place, which is the frame that can be seen in the viral video.
At 1:21 minute of the film, the shot of the injured boy lying on the ground can be seen.
The short film has been directed by Palestinian filmmaker Awni Eshtaiwe.
Who is Ahmed Manasra?: In 2015, then-13-year-old Palestinian Ahmad Manasra and his 15-year-old cousin stabbed two Israelis in the streets of a Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem.
While the police shot down his cousin, Manasra was beaten by the people.
According to Amnesty International, Ahmad was found not guilty of stabbing anyone, he is serving a sentence for 'attempted murder.'
It notes that he has been in jail since 2015 and put under solitary confinement for prolonged periods.
Now a 21-year-old man, Ahmad has been diagnosed with 'serious psychiatric conditions, including schizophrenia' and should be granted early release on this account.
Latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict: As of 12:16 PM India Standard Time (IST), Hamas officials have killed at least 30 Israelis in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll of Israelis up to 1200, according to Al Jazeera.
