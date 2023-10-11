Unrelated Video From Azerbaijan Shared as Hamas ‘Capturing Israeli Officials'

This post had 38.7K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)
What is the truth?: This video is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.
It shows Azerbaijani security agency, State Security Police (written as Dövlət Təhlükəsizliyi Xidməti - DTX in Azerbaijani language) persons of illegal armed groups operating in the Karabakh region.
How did we find out?: Upon conducting a Google reverse image search of some keyframes, we came across a video which was the same as the viral video, uploaded by DTX's official channel on YouTube.
It was uploaded on 5 October with the caption, "Persons organising the activities of illegal armed groups in Karabakh were arrested. (translated from Azerbaijani to English using Google Translate.)
2:27 minutes onward, the same visuals as the viral video can be seen.
We matched the keyframes of the DTX video and found similarities. Swipe right to see the frames.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
The video description mentioned that a criminal case against Gukasyan Arkadi Arshaviri, Sahakyan Bako Sahaki and Ishkhanyan Davit Rubeni would continue for organising armed illegal activities in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.
A news report by The Associated Press (AP) also confirmed the arrests made by Azerbaijan officials. It mentioned that the arrests were made on 3 October.
It also noted that the arrests happened as the Azerbaijan authorities have continued to get control over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after a strong operation that warranted an "exodus of over 100,000 people — more than 80% of its ethnic Armenian residents," in September.
This tussle is a part of the long-standing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Latest on the Israel-Palestine Conflict: As of 3:44 PM India Standard Time (IST), hospitals in Gaza are reported to be overwhelmed as Israel continues air assaults in Gaza, including residential buildings.
The death toll of Palestinians has risen to 770, as said by the health ministry and reported by Al Jazeera.
It also mentioned that Israel has "nearly evacuated" all Israelis living along the Gaza Strip.
Three Palestinian journalists have also died in the Israeli airstrikes.
Conclusion: The viral video does not show Hamas 'capturing' Israeli generals. The video shows Azerbaijan officials arresting persons of illegal armed groups operating in the Karabakh region.
