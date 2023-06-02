WebQoof Recap: Around Wrestlers Protests in Delhi, IPL 2023 Final & More

A picture of detained wrestlers who were marching towards the new Parliament building on 28 May is going viral on the internet. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat can be seen smiling in the picture.

It is being shared with a narrative that the wrestlers are not serious towards their protest and can be seen smiling even after being detained by the Delhi police.

However, this is not the real image. The original one, which showed detained wrestlers in a bus, has been edited to add a 'smile' using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) application.