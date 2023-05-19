The Kerala Story: Supreme Court Upholds Freedom of Speech, But What of the Hate?

Although the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the ban imposed by the West Bengal government , does this mean The Kerala Story gets a green signal from the apex court? Not entirely!

The writ petition is still sub judice, so Thursday’s order merely reverses the ban in West Bengal. While this is a welcome development, which upholds the right to freedom of expression, this shouldn’t be interpreted to exculpate the allegations of manipulation and misrepresentation levelled against The Kerala Story.

The petitioners against the film asserted that it contains scenes that explicitly spread vitriol against Muslims and can have long term ramifications on the lives of the Muslim citizens in India.

The bench, however, refrained from deciding on whether the film is offensive or not. Taking note of the petitioners’ claim that the film depicts details that are not only unverified but also incendiary and provocative, the bench has decided to watch the film and frame a doctrine about what can be permitted to be shown on screen and what cannot.

The matter will now be taken up in July.

However, as The Kerala Story gets the licence to hit the screens unhindered for now, it will be interesting to observe what effect it will have on the religious fabric of India and if a disclaimer is a sufficient fulcrum for maintaining communal harmony.

As we await the doctrine of protocols, one only hopes it doesn’t come in two months too late.