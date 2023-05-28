New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi Places Sengol in Lok Sabha

PM Modi performs pooja on the eve of the new Parliament building's inauguration ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning, 28 May.
Dressed in traditional attire, Modi arrived at the Parliament premises where the inauguration ceremony was kicked off with a pooja.
Multi-faith prayers were also performed during the ceremony.
PM Modi facilitated the construction workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.
The first leg of the New Parliament inauguration ceremony was kicked off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning, 28 May, with the Ganapati Homam pooja in the premises, following which he installed the Sengol in a special enclosure on the right side of the speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.
The Sengol once marked the transfer of power from the British to India, and was accepted by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the night of 14 August 1947.
Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states, and BJP president JP Nadda were in attendance in the first leg of the ceremony
However, several Opposition parties boycotted the inauguration, citing the absence of President Droupadi Murmu, who they argued should have inaugurated the new Parliament.
Apart from the pooja conducted to commence the inauguration, a Sarv-dharma prayer ceremony involving leaders from different faiths was also held.
PM Modi also facilitated select construction workers who played key roles in the building of the new Parliament.
It reportedly took 900 artisans from UP, and 10 lakh hours to weave the carpet in the new Parliament building sprawled across 64,500 square metres.
Here are 10 other lesser known facts about the new Parliament building:
The second leg of the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am. Here's what's to come:
11.30 AM: Arrival of guests and dignitaries
12.00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives. Ceremony begins with the National Anthem
12.10 PM: Speech by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, likely to read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
12.17 PM: Screening of two short films.
12.38 PM: Speech by leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
1.05 PM: Release of Rs 75 coin and a commemorative stamp by the prime minister
1.10 PM: Speech by PM Narendra Modi
2.00 PM: Ceremony concludes
