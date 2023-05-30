ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Twitter Hail Dhoni & Jadeja as CSK Win 5th Title by Beating Gujarat

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the last two deliveries to secure MS Dhoni-led CSK's fifth title.

The Quint
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Twitter Hail Dhoni & Jadeja as CSK Win 5th Title by Beating Gujarat
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Cricket fans heaped praise on the iconic pair of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, as Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title on Wednesday, 30 May. Chasing a target of 171 runs in 15 overs in the IPL 2023 final, Chennai had odds stacked against them when they needed 10 runs off the last couple of deliveries.

Jadeja, however, emerged as Chennai’s saviour, by hitting a six and a four in the last couple of deliveries. With this, Chennai have become only the second team to win five consecutive titles, adding to their accolades from 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Also Read

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja's Heroics Power Dhoni's CSK To 5th Title

CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja's Heroics Power Dhoni's CSK To 5th Title
ADVERTISEMENT
The all-rounder credited his skipper, Dhoni, for the title, whereas the latter was seen lifting Jadeja after this last over heroics. Check out how social media reacted to Chennai’s IPL 2023 triumph:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×