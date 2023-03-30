ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Withholds Pakistan Govt Official Account in India, 3rd Time in 365 days

This is the third time that the account has been restricted in India, with past incidents in July and October 2022.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Published
World
2 min read
Twitter Withholds Pakistan Govt Official Account in India, 3rd Time in 365 days
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In response to a legal demand, Twitter blocked the official account of the Pakistan government. The account's page displays a message which says, "@GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand." 

"@GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand," the message said. 

(Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

According to Twitter guidelines, such actions can be taken in response to legal demands, such as court orders. The social media giant stated that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."

This is the third time that the Pakistan government's official Twitter account has been restricted in India, with previous incidents in July and October 2022.

However, the account remains available for viewing in the United States and Canada.

Also Read

Explained: Is Twitter Obligated To Block Accounts When Asked? Can Users Appeal?

Explained: Is Twitter Obligated To Block Accounts When Asked? Can Users Appeal?
ADVERTISEMENT

Previous Instances 

Twitter in banned the handles of Pakistan embassies situated in Turkey, Iran, and Egypt on 28 June 2022. The report added that the official account of Radio Pakistan – the national public broadcaster of Pakistan – was also banned by Twitter India.

Earlier, the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting had blocked 16 news channels on YouTube, including six from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading "disinformation" in connection with India's national security, relations with foreign countries and public order.

In August, eight more news channels on YouTube were banned, including one based in Pakistan, for posting alleged "fake, anti-India" content on their respective pages.

The I&B Ministry had said in a statement that the action was taken as per emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The blocked YouTube channels were purportedly using fake and sensational thumbnails, pictures of news anchors and logos of some TV news channels to "mislead" viewers into believing that the news was authentic.
Also Read

India Tops Global List on Seeking To Block Tweets by Journos: Twitter Report

India Tops Global List on Seeking To Block Tweets by Journos: Twitter Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Twitter   Pakistan Government 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×