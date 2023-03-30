Twitter Withholds Pakistan Govt Official Account in India, 3rd Time in 365 days
This is the third time that the account has been restricted in India, with past incidents in July and October 2022.
In response to a legal demand, Twitter blocked the official account of the Pakistan government. The account's page displays a message which says, "@GovtofPakistan's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand."
According to Twitter guidelines, such actions can be taken in response to legal demands, such as court orders. The social media giant stated that if it "receives a valid and properly scoped request from an authorised entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time."
However, the account remains available for viewing in the United States and Canada.
Previous Instances
Earlier, the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting had blocked 16 news channels on YouTube, including six from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading "disinformation" in connection with India's national security, relations with foreign countries and public order.
In August, eight more news channels on YouTube were banned, including one based in Pakistan, for posting alleged "fake, anti-India" content on their respective pages.
The I&B Ministry had said in a statement that the action was taken as per emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021.
The blocked YouTube channels were purportedly using fake and sensational thumbnails, pictures of news anchors and logos of some TV news channels to "mislead" viewers into believing that the news was authentic.
