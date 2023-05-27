ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Twitter Applauds Gujarat Titans for Back-To-Back Final Qualifications

IPL 2023: Since their inception, Gujarat Titans have won 23 of their 32 matches.

Gujarat Titans qualified for their second consecutive final, and in a convincing fashion, as they handed Mumbai Indians a 62-run defeat in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill's 129-run knock powered the defending champions to 233, whilst with the bat, veteran Mohit Sharma came up trumps, recording a well-deserved five-wicket haul.

With this win, Gujarat Titans have qualified for their second consecutive final, garnering praise from all corners. They also registered their 23rd victory in 32 matches, boasting the best record since their inception.

Whilst Hardik Pandya's new brand of captaincy deserves credit, coach Ashish Nehra has also been applauded for his composure, tactics and pro-active nature. In the final, Gujarat will be up against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, 28 May.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Gujarat Titans qualifying for their second consecutive final:

