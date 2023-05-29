IPL 2023: CSK & Dhoni Fans Spend Sunday Night at Railway Station, Twitter Reacts

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, 28 May, got postponed due to heavy rain and thunderstorm taking over Ahmedabad. The match is now taking place on Monday, May 29 at the same venue – Narendra Modi Stadium.
Thousands of cricket fans turned out in huge numbers in Gujarat to watch the final, with most of them marking their presence to cheer for their the iconic skipper of Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni.
The travelling CSK fans, however, were left with nowhere to go as the game was postponed to the reserve day. Many chose to spent the night on the railway station, with pictures now circulating on social media.
Check the reaction of the netizens towards this devotion shown by the fans towards their idol and the franchise:
