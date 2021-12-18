Life at Singhu: How Farmers Sustained the Struggle for a Year

This account is based on my visit to the Singhu Border, which is located in the north of Delhi and was the site for a year-long, non-violent struggle by the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The place I live and work at, Sonipat, is located here, and due to the farmers' protest – which ended recently after the Centre repealed the three contentious farm laws and agreed to farmers’ demands – entry to Delhi had been blocked since 26 November 2020.

While official accounts say that the farmers had blocked the road, the truth is that the Central government had actually stopped them from reaching the centre of New Delhi, and, more specifically, the Jantar Mantar, which is at the doorstep of the Indian Parliament. But what struck me was the entrance to Delhi, which had been fortified by the government with concrete barriers draped with razor wire. This was the very route that I had taken hundreds of times since I started working in Sonipat, where my university is located.