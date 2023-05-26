2023 Karnataka Elections: When Polls Made Way for Communal Misinformation

Even after two weeks since the 2023 Karnataka elections ended, with the Congress winning 165 out of 224 seats in the state, social media platforms saw a barrage of mis/disinformation surrounding the polls' outcome.

As Karnataka flipped from a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party-led government to Siddaramaiah's Congress government, The Quint's WebQoof team analysed several posts across social media platforms – including WhatsApp – which were being shared with hashtags related to the elections.

How many posts were shared with these hashtags?: The elections' results were announced by the Election Commission on Saturday, 13 May. We looked at the number of posts that were shared with different hashtags until 25 May.

#KarnatakaElections2023 saw 2,353 posts on Facebook and 1,256 tweets on Twitter.

