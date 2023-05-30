ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: No, the Pitch Wasn't Dried With Hairdryers & Irons During IPL Final

The photos date back to January 2020, when India played against Sri Lanka during the T20 International tournament.

Aishwarya Varma
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: No, the Pitch Wasn't Dried With Hairdryers & Irons During IPL Final
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A set of photos showing a cricket pitch being dried using hairdryers and electric irons is being shared on social media platforms.

  • The claim comes after the final match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was interrupted due to rains in Ahmedabad.

  • CSK won their fifth title against the defending champions GT, defeating them by five wickets on 29 May.

What are users claiming?: The photos are being shared to claim that they show visuals from the 2023 IPL finals at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, with users taking a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) for their management.

An archive of this tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)

But...?: The photos date back to 2020 and show groundpersons drying the pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

  • A T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka on 5 January 2020 was called off due to unseasonal rains and a wet pitch.

Also Read

Unrelated Pictures Shared as CSK Fans on Ahmedabad Streets Ahead of IPL Final

Unrelated Pictures Shared as CSK Fans on Ahmedabad Streets Ahead of IPL Final

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral photo, which led us to an article with the same photos by Outlook published on 6 January 2020.

The article with the photos was published on 6 January 2020.

(Source: Outlook/Altered by The Quint)

The Quint had also reported on the incident and carried the same photos.

The Quint also reported on the incident in 2020.

(Source: The Quint)

  • The first T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka on 5 January 202 was abandoned due to wet patches on the pitch.

  • Held at Guwahati's Barsapara cricket stadium in Assam, the match was cancelled after umpires held several inspections of the pitch, as rain water had seeped through covers on the pitch.

  • Network18's social media platform CRUX also made a video about the cancelled match and visuals of groundskeepers drying the pitch with hairdryers can be seen 50 seconds into the video.

Conclusion: Photographs from January 2020, showing groundskeepers drying a wet pitch with irons and hairdryers, are being linked to the 2023 IPL finals between CSK and GT in Ahmedabad.

Also Read

Pfizer's Document Reveals Deaths Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine? No!

Pfizer's Document Reveals Deaths Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   IPL 2023 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×