How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

From unrelated visuals being linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana to claims surrounding Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Instagram followers, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation you fell for this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)