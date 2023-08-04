Haryana Violence: Top Cop, on Leave During Nuh Clashes, Transferred

What happened: Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district earlier this week, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday, 4 August.
Who is the SP now: Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on 3 August by additional chief secretary (Home) TVSN Prasad.
Where will Singla be transferred to: The order said that Singla, at present SP Nuh, has been transferred and posted as SP, Bhiwani.
Bijarniya, SP, Bhiwani, who was also functioning as officer on special duty to Additional DGP (law and order), in addition to his present duties to assist her in maintaining the law and order situation in Nuh and surrounding areas, has been transferred and posted as SP, Nuh.
'Total of 176 People Held'
Singla, who was on leave when the clashes broke out and returned on Thursday, 3 August, said that a total of 139 accused have been arrested so far in connection with Monday's violence in the district.
A total of 176 people have been arrested and 93 FIRs have been registered in five districts, including 46 in Nuh and 23 in Gurugram, in connection with the communal clashes in Haryana, Prasad said while addressing the media.
The Haryana government has constituted a committee that will monitor social media platforms to prevent the circulation of provocative material to maintain law and order and communal harmony in the state.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. Protests against the violence have spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.
