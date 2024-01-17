No, Video Does Not Show a Wall Falling In Nagpur Due to Vibrations Caused by DJ

A video showing several injured people is being circulated on the internet to claim that a wall collapsed in Nagpur due to loud vibrations/noise caused by the Disc Jockey (DJ).

What is the claim?: People shared the video with a caption in Hindi which loosely translates to, "Nagpur...Due to the 'vibrations' created by playing DJ at very loud volume, the wall collapsed and many people attending the program got injured, hence stop playing DJ at the program."