At Least 9 Killed After Blast in Nagpur's Solar Explosive Company

India Today reported that several others were injured following the incident, with some in critical condition.

At least nine people have reportedly lost their life after a blast in the Solar Explosive Company of Nagpur's Bazargaon village on Sunday, 17 December.

SP Nagpur Rural Harsh Poddar was quoted by news agency ANI and said, “Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company."

India Today reported that several others were reported to be injured following the incident, with some in critical condition.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details)

Topics:  Nagpur   Explosion 

