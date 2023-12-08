Does This Clip Show Train Carrying JCBs From UP to Rajasthan? No, It’s Old

A video showing a train carrying several JCBs is going viral on the internet with a claim that the JC Bamford Excavators (JCB) were being taken to Rajasthan from Uttar Pradesh.
The claim comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently conducted assembly elections in Rajasthan.
What have users said?: The video was shared with the caption, "Election effect in Rajasthan: JCBs & Bulldozers dispatched from UP to Rajasthan."
How did we find that out?: We noticed some text written at the bottom-left side of the frame while going through the entire video. The text said, "WAG-9H 31395 BHILAI with JCB's on BOMN Train."
On performing a keyword search on YouTube, we found a longer version of the viral clip uploaded on a verified channel called 'GopiRailworld'.
The video was uploaded on 26 November 2021 and was titled, "Two Trains OVERTAKES BOMN Rake Freight Train | JCB's on Train | WAP-7 Superb Acceleration | I R."
At around the 3:13 timestamp, one could see similar visuals as the viral video playing.
Further, we noticed 'Bhilai' written on the side of the engine. For the unversed, Bhilai is a city in Chhattisgarh.
Rajasthan assembly elections: The BJP won the elections in the state by bagging a total of 115 seats, while the ruling Congress government could only manage 69. The BJP is yet to declare the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. You can view our coverage here.
Conclusion: While we could not independently find more details, such as the context and location of the video, it is clear that the video is old and is being shared with a false claim.
