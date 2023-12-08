Join Us On:
Does This Clip Show Train Carrying JCBs From UP to Rajasthan? No, It’s Old

The video could be traced back to at least November 2021, which predates the Rajasthan assembly elections.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read

Hindi Female
A video showing a train carrying several JCBs is going viral on the internet with a claim that the JC Bamford Excavators (JCB) were being taken to Rajasthan from Uttar Pradesh.

  • The claim comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently conducted assembly elections in Rajasthan.

What have users said?: The video was shared with the caption, "Election effect in Rajasthan: JCBs & Bulldozers dispatched from UP to Rajasthan."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least November 2021, which predates the Rajasthan assembly elections results that were declared this month.

How did we find that out?: We noticed some text written at the bottom-left side of the frame while going through the entire video. The text said, "WAG-9H 31395 BHILAI with JCB's on BOMN Train."

The text could be seen at the bottom-left side of the frame.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

On performing a keyword search on YouTube, we found a longer version of the viral clip uploaded on a verified channel called 'GopiRailworld'.

  • The video was uploaded on 26 November 2021 and was titled, "Two Trains OVERTAKES BOMN Rake Freight Train | JCB's on Train | WAP-7 Superb Acceleration | I R."

  • At around the 3:13 timestamp, one could see similar visuals as the viral video playing.

  • Further, we noticed 'Bhilai' written on the side of the engine. For the unversed, Bhilai is a city in Chhattisgarh.

The engine of train had 'Bhilai' written on it.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Rajasthan assembly elections: The BJP won the elections in the state by bagging a total of 115 seats, while the ruling Congress government could only manage 69. The BJP is yet to declare the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. You can view our coverage here.

Conclusion: While we could not independently find more details, such as the context and location of the video, it is clear that the video is old and is being shared with a false claim.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Uttar Pradesh   Rajasthan   Fact Check 

