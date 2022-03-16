No, This Video Doesn't Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Singing With His Wife

A video is being shared on social media claiming to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska singing a romantic song together named 'Endless Love'.

Several such claims around Zelenskyy have gone viral amid the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine that initiated on 24 February 2022.

However, we found that the original video shows an American cover band Boyce Avenue singing the number and not Zelenskyy.