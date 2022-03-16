ADVERTISEMENT

No, This Video Doesn't Show Volodymyr Zelenskyy Singing With His Wife

The video shows American singers Alejandro Luis Manzano and Connie Talbot singing 'Endless Love'.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The viral message claims to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy singing with his wife.</p></div>
i

A video is being shared on social media claiming to show Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska singing a romantic song together named 'Endless Love'.

Several such claims around Zelenskyy have gone viral amid the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine that initiated on 24 February 2022.

However, we found that the original video shows an American cover band Boyce Avenue singing the number and not Zelenskyy.

CLAIM

The 4 minutes 28 seconds long video is being shared with a caption which reads, "President Zelensky of the Ukraine and his wife Olena singing endless Love... A must see!"

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of the post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/U3HZ-5EUF">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook /Screenshot)

An American journalist, Kara Sundlun, also shared the post on her Facebook account. The video was viewed over 3,900 times at the time of writing this story.

The same video was shared multiple times on Facebook and Twitter which can be seen here, here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a keyword search on Google using 'Endless Love cover' and came across the original video uploaded by an American band Boyce Avenue.

The video was shared on their YouTube channel on 20 February 2022.

The title of the video reads, "Endless Love - Lionel Richie ft. Diana Ross (Boyce Avenue ft. Connie Talbot cover) Spotify & Apple"

Boyce Avenue is an American band which records covers and uploads them on YouTube. The band includes Alejandro, Fabian and Daniel Manzano.

Connie Talbot was the female singer featured in their cover version of Endless Love.

One of the posts on the band's official Instagram page also features the same cover.

Amid the ongoing war, several such claims have been made where actors, comedians have been misidentified as Zelenskyy.

Boyce Avenue's singer Alejandro Manzano has been mistaken for the Ukrainian President a number of times before. (Tweets can be seen here and here.)

Evidently, a video clip of an American band was shared with false claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was singing with his wife.

