Ukraine: Mariupol Leader Says Russian Forces Holding People Hostage in Hospital

Mariupol's deputy mayor stated on Tuesday, 15 March, that Russian forces have entered the largest hospital in the besieged city of southern Ukrainian, and are holding doctors and patients hostage.

Sergei Orlov told the BBC that about 400 people at the Regional Intensive Care Hospital are being prevented from leaving.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his address to the nation on Tuesday night, confirmed that the meetings between Ukrainian and Russian officials will continue, adding that "the positions at negotiations are more realistic now", as quoted by The Guardian.

Additionally, Zelenskyy will deliver a speech on Wednesday to members of the United States Congress.