Does This Video Show Rahul Gandhi Defending Kanhaiya Lal’s Killers? No!

The video was uploaded on 2 July 2022 and was titled, "Rahul Gandhi Office Attacked: "I have no anger towards the children who did this"; says Rahul Gandhi."

At around the 1:00 timestamp, while responding to a journalist's question about the attack on his Wayanad office, Gandhi could be heard saying, "First of all, it is my office, but before being my office, it's the office of people of Wayanad. This is the office of the voice of the people of Wayanad. So, it's quite an unfortunate thing that has been done."