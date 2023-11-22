BJP Shares Clipped Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech To Take a Dig at the Leader

Several social media accounts linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, taking a dig at the leader for asking "Bharat mata kaun hai? Kya hai?" [Who and what is Mother India?].
The claim was shared by the BJP's main X (formerly Twitter) account, along with BJP Delhi, BJP Goa, BJP Punjab, and BJP Jammu and Kashmir.
But...?: The video has been clipped.
In the longer version of Gandhi's address at Bundi, Rajasthan, ahead of the state's Assembly elections, he says that the people of the country are "mother India", stressing on the need for a caste census.
How did we find out?: To look for a longer version of the video, we headed to Rahul Gandhi's YouTube channel.
Here, we came across a video of Gandhi's public address in Bundi, Rajasthan, which was streamed live on 19 November.
The visuals of this livestream appeared to match the video in the viral claim.
About a minute and 16 seconds into the livestream, the portion of this video used in the viral claim starts.
Moments before this, Gandhi welcomes the audience, fellow party members and the press. He then asks, (Ashok) "Chandnaji just made us all raise slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai, but do we know who Bharat Mata is?"
He goes on to tell the audience, "Mother India is the earth, the people of the country, all of you, your brothers, sisters, parents, poor people of the country."
Gandhi says he raised the issue in Parliament, while pushing for a nationwide caste census, stating, "Unless we know how many Dalits, backward classes and tribals there are in the country, then what is the meaning of raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'?"
He ends this part of the speech by calling the caste census "revolutionary work," stressing on its importance.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's address in Bundi, Rajasthan is being shared to take a dig at the leader.
