Zee News Falsely Links Rahul Gandhi's Remark on Wayanad to Udaipur Killing

Hindi news channel, Zee News, aired a clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling the people who choose violence as 'children' and adding that he doesn't hold any anger towards them. The media outlet linked his statements to the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

However, we noticed that Zee News' report was misleading.

1. Zee News aired an altered clip to claim that Gandhi is defending the accused in the Udaipur killing.

2. Gandhi was talking about the people who vandalised his office at Wayanad, Kerala on 24 June and not about the Udaipur incident.

Later, Zee News issued a clarification about the report.