Old Video of Ships Catching Fire Shared As 'Russian Ship Moskva Hit by Ukraine'

An infrared (IR) video showing a ship on fire in a sea has been shared to claim that it shows the Russian warship Moskva that was damaged by an explosion initiated by Ukrainian forces amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday, 18 April, had said that the damage caused the ship to sink.

However, we found that the video, which was from 2019, showed two ships that caught fire on the Black Sea causing the death of 14 people, including some Indians. The fire broke out on 21 January 2019, off Russia's territorial waters in the Black Sea and both vessels were flying Tanzanian flags.