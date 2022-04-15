ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine: Russia Confirms That Its Damaged Warship Has Sunk Due to 'Choppy Seas'

The Moskva became infamous after it attacked 13 Ukrainian troops on Snake Island on the first day of the war.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
The Russian warship Moskva, that was damaged by an explosion initiated by Ukrainian forces earlier this week, has sunk, Russia's defence ministry announced on Thursday, 18 April.

Moskva, which was considered to be a symbol of Russia's military power, was also the flagship of its Black Sea Fleet, and was reportedly being towed to its port when "choppy seas" made it sink.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damages sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the ministry stated, according to state news agency TASS.

The setback comes in the backdrop of Russia reportedly preparing for renewed offensives in the south and the east.

Russia had previously stated that the warship had been "damaged" by an attack launched by Ukraine.

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged,” the Russian defence ministry had stated on Wednesday.

The governor of Odessa, Maksym Marchenko, on Wednesday, 13 April, had said that Ukraine had damaged a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" Marchenko had written on Telegram.

The Moskva became infamous on the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (24 February) after it demanded the surrender of a small garrison of Ukrainian border troops defending Snake Island in the Black Sea.

The troops refused, and instead responded with "Go **** yourself," after which all the guards were thought to have been killed by the Russian troops on the warship.

They had actually been taken as prisoners by the Russian forces and were later released.

(With inputs from TASS and BBC.)

