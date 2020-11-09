Old Video From Belgium Shared As French Parl’s Discussion on Quran

With a relevant keyword search, we came across an article on Flemish newspaper, Het Nieuwsblad dated 22 January 2015.

The article states that the Vlaams Belang’s leader Filip Dewinter caused an uproar in the Belgian Parliament at the capital, Brussels, by calling the Quran, “the reason for a lot of disaster, the source of all evil, a license to kill,” while talking about radicalisation in mosques.

However, then Minister of the Internal Affairs, Jan Jambon disapproved of his speech stating, “you are here waving a book that for a lot of people in this country is a book they have a lot of respect for. You're going to upset the whole community here.”

A report on the incident can also be found on Vlaams Belang’s official website.

Evidently, an old 2015 video of Filip Dewinter remarks in the Belgian Parliament has been revived as a recent discussion on Quran in the French Parliament.