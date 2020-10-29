3 Dead in Knife Attack at Church in France’s Nice, Woman Beheaded
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the suspect behind the attack was arrested.
i
- A woman was beheaded by an attacker with a knife who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, as per a Reuters report.
- The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the suspect behind the attack was arrested.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details shortly)
(With inputs from Reuters)
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!