Old, Edited Photograph of Shah Rukh Khan Shared as Recent Following Son's Arrest

An old and edited photograph of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shared by several social media users as a recent one following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs case earlier in October.

Aryan Khan and a few others were arrested on 3 October, following a raid on a cruise off Mumbai's coast.

However, we found that the photograph, which dates back to 2017, was taken when the actor's car accidentally ran over a photographer's foot while arriving at Alia Bhatt's birthday party.