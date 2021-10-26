Old, Edited Photograph of Shah Rukh Khan Shared as Recent Following Son's Arrest
The 2017 photograph was taken when Shah Rukh Khan's car accidentally ran over a photographer.
An old and edited photograph of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been shared by several social media users as a recent one following the arrest of his son, Aryan Khan, in the Mumbai cruise drugs case earlier in October.
Aryan Khan and a few others were arrested on 3 October, following a raid on a cruise off Mumbai's coast.
However, we found that the photograph, which dates back to 2017, was taken when the actor's car accidentally ran over a photographer's foot while arriving at Alia Bhatt's birthday party.
CLAIM
The viral photo was shared with a text on it that said, "Bacche ki tension", which translates to "tensed for his kid".
Several people shared the image with that text on it without adding any caption.
The photo was shared by several users on Facebook, archives of which can be found here, here, and here. While sharing the photograph on Twitter, one user claimed that it showed Shah Rukh's face after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at his home, Mannat.
Some other users shared the photograph with a caption that tried to blame the star for "spoiling his kid".
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search of the viral photograph, which lead us to a story published by The Quint on 16 March 2017. The story carried the viral photograph in a collage with another one from the same day and place.
The report talked about an incident that took place outside Alia Bhatt's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to the report, Shah Rukh's car ran over a photographer's feet, who was present to take photos of the stars attending Bhatt's birthday. It further added that Shah Rukh asked his bodyguard to take the photographer to a hospital.
A side-by-side comparison of the two photos shows that the viral photograph was edited to darken the skin around the eyes in order to give an anguished and distressed look to Shah Rukh.
Shah Rukh has made one public appearance following his son's arrest when he visited Arthur Road Jail to meet him on 21 October. He was wearing different clothes during the visit as compared to the ones he is seen wearing in the viral photographs and was also masked up.
Evidently, an old photograph was edited to falsely claim that it shows Shah Rukh distressed after son Aryan Khan's arrest in the recent Mumbai cruise drugs case.
