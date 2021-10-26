'SRK's Manager Seems to Have Influenced Witness': NCB Opposes Aryan's Bail in HC

The NCB also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced Sail. "Significantly, such purported Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, (Shahrukh's) Manager connected to this Applicant. It appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed", the NCB told the High Court.

The NCB stated that they had filed an application before the special NDPS Court, pointing out how there were attempts to derail the investigation. However, the plea before the special court was disposed of with the court saying it can't pass a blanket order not to take cognisance of Sail's report.