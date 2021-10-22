‘He Did NOT Have to Be That Nice’: Twitter Floods With Heartwarming SRK Stories
Users on Twitter have come forward in support of SRK and shared heartwarming stories about him.
Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, might be in some troubled waters now with Aryan Khan in jail after being arrested for his involvement in the Mumbai drugs case.
While visuals of Shah Rukh Khan meeting his son in jail and still greeting bystanders politely are going viral on Twitter, users are sharing their own personal stories too. Stories of how SRK impacted their lives, how a small gesture from him touched their hearts, and we are all here for it!
Some of these stories are so heartwarming that they have inspired other users to come forward with their own special 'SRK stories' and they are truly priceless.
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada spoke about how she met SRK when she first came on board as a singer for Chennai Express. She shared how he not only compliment her, but met her mother and spoke to her very courtesously despite having the busiest day at the launch.
"I will never forget how this man made me feel. How he made my mother feel. He was such a breath of fresh air and I knew a Superstar like him could be this sincerely, genuinely nice. He did NOT have to be that nice. But he did," she wrote.
Read the full story here:
Writer and director Munish Bhardwaj narrated the story of his niece who was an AD in Shah Rukh's Fan, and how he gave the most amazing present to each assistant there.
Journalist Mimansa Shekhar wrote about how he showed up for an interview despite running a high fever, and even apologised for keeping them waiting.
"PS: #JustSaying, because we speak to dozens of actors who never value the time and energy of others. They are stars! #SRK is also one, but his ways are different."
Here is the full story:
Film critic Namrata Joshi perhaps has the most heartwarming story, one about her enounter with SRK on Eid. She talks about how she wished him Eid Mubarak by shaking his hand and returning the gesture, which he returned. However, he came back after this and said to her, "Eid ke din handshake nahin karte, Gale Milte hain."
What a true star!
Another fan spoke about how they met Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday and touched his feet. "Those few seconds are the best seconds of my life and I'll remember every second of it my entire life," they wrote.
More and more of these stories are pouring in on Twitter and we now know why SRK is the real King Khan, and that no matter what happens, he will always have the unconditional support of the people he has showered his love upon.
Aryan Khan's bail applicatio has been rejected by a special Mumbai court and he remains in custody at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai.
