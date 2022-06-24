Fact-Check: This Video Doesn't Show Rally in Support of Nupur Sharma in Jammu

A video showing a huge rally on the street where people can be seen wearing saffron robes and marching is shared on social media with the claim that it shows a rally taken out in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Jammu.

Further, the claims added the oft-repeated narrative of "Hindus under attack in India."

Sharma made controversial remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad on a Times Now debate show hosted by news anchor Navika Kumar on 26 May. The remarks led to violent protests across several states and had outraged more than a dozen Islamic nations.

However, we found that the video showed Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession in Noida on 17 April, over a month before Sharma made the derogatory comments.