Not Nupur Sharma's Arrest, This Video Shows Farmers' Protest in Rajasthan

Amid the row around Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, a video showing a woman being held by women police personnel is shared on social media with the claim that it shows the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Sharma sparked a massive controversy in India and abroad after making offensive comments against the Prophet on a prime-time Times Now debate show on 26 May. Although Sharma has multiple FIRs registered against her, there has been no report of her arrest yet.

However, we found that the woman seen in the video is not Nupur Sharma, but Churu district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Women Wing) Bhumi Birmi.

The video showed clash between protesting farmers and police near the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) office in Rajasthan's Churu district.