Fact-Check: Fake Screenshot Peddled as Israel's IDF Questioning India’s Support

A screenshot of a purported post uploaded by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is going viral on the internet with users claiming that Israel questioned India's support.
What about the post?: The purported post, which dated back to 15 May 2021 said, "Indian stand with Israel ? Who ask you to support us ? Even a cents your country can't effort to settle-up a pandemic covid-19 in your country. Stop dreaming in a day time (sic)."
How did we find that out?: We performed an advanced search on X (formerly Twitter) and did not come across any such post uploaded on the official handle of IDF.
Further, we searched for the handle on Wayback Machine and came across an archive uploaded on 16 May 2021.
On going through the posts uploaded that day, we did not come across the viral one. Additionally, there were no posts uploaded around 12 PM which could be seen in the viral post.
The Quint did not come across any credible news report that supported the claim about Israel questioning India's support.
Discrepancies in the post: At first, we noticed that the handle was named 'Israel Defense Force', while the actual IDF handle is called 'Israel Defense Forces'.
Additionally, the post has several grammatical and syntactical errors, with some parts which make no sense.
What did IDF say?: The Quint reached out to an IDF spokesperson who said, "This is a fabricated, fake and false tweet."
What's the context?: According to a report in The Hindu in May 2021, India had called for an immediate de-escalation of Israel-Palestine situation. The call was made during the first public United Nations Security Council meeting since the surge in hostilities between the two parties.
Conclusion: It is clear that a fabricated post is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that Israel questioned India's support in the past.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)