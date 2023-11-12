Fact-Check: This Photo Does Not Show ‘Barib Yariel’, IDF Sniper Killed by Hamas

At the time of writing this report, Hinkle's post had been viewed over 62 lakh times.
But..?: While the photo indeed shows an IDF soldier, it has been on the internet since 2019.
Moreover, there are no reports of someone named Barib Yariel in the IDF being killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Responding to The Quint's email query, an IDF spokesperson confirmed that the story was fake.
How did we find out?: First, we ran a reverse image search on the viral photo of the soldier, who is being identified as Barib Yariel.
This led us to the same photo on Iranian news agency SNN's website, where it was shared on 3 October 2019, in an article about Palestinian youths being injured in IDF firing.
The photo was also shared in several articles over the years, in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Who is Barib Yariel?: Using the name as a search term, we looked for information on Barib Yariel on Google.
With this, we saw that there was no sign of a person with this name on the internet, before 8 November.
Additionally, we translated the name to Hebrew and ran a search with that, which returned similar results.
We then added a site operator, so the results would only reflect this name on the IDF's website. This showed one result, but the search term was not present on the page.
A similar search in English and Hebrew text on IDF's list of casualties returned no results for Israeli military personnel with the name 'Barib Yariel'.
We also went through the translated version of IDF's daily war reports, but none of them had this name.
During our search, we came across a post on X, where several users said that the name was a made up and was neither an Hebrew nor Israeli name.
The Quint reached out to the IDF over email, whose spokesperson confirmed that the story "is fake."
Conclusion: An old photo of an IDF soldier is being shared to claim that it shows one 'Barib Yariel', an expert sniper who was killed by Hamas.
