Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Speech, Celebration Tips, and How to Write Speeches Here

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on Monday, 2 October. We celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on this day to remember his teachings and fight against British rule. He was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who believed in non-violence. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869. The citizens of India honoured him with the title "Mahatma" so people started calling him Mahatma Gandhi. His teachings are still alive in this generation.

One should note that Mahatma Gandhi was known as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation". He strongly believed in telling the truth and non-violence. Gandhi Jayanti helps us to remember his struggles and how he fought against the Britishers by following the path of non-violence. We should all remember him and teach our younger generations about his life.