ADVERTISEMENT

After CM Yogi's Speech, Social Media Users Revive a Quote Misattributed to Nehru

Adityanath said that people whose ancestors called themselves "accidentally Hindus" cannot call themselves Hindus.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The quote has been revived repeatedly and is misattributed to PM Nehru.</p></div>
i

Speaking at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that people whose ancestors called themselves "accidentally Hindus" cannot call themselves Hindus.

Though Adityanath didn't name anyone, the statement was seen as an apparent reference to a quote which has been famously misattributed to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Soon after the rally's clip was shared on social media, several users reshared the quote attributing it to Nehru.

Also Read

Nehru Never Said ‘He is Muslim By Culture & Hindu by Accident’

Nehru Never Said ‘He is Muslim By Culture & Hindu by Accident’
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The quote reads, "I am Christian by education, Muslim by culture and Hindu only by accident."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this post can be accessed <a href="https://archive.md/fbRl4">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this post can be accessed here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archived versions of more recent claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.

Also Read

Video of a Man Hacked to Death in Mexico Shared as RSS Worker 'Killed in Kerala'

Video of a Man Hacked to Death in Mexico Shared as RSS Worker 'Killed in Kerala'

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The Quint had previously published a fact-check by Alt News debunking the same claim in 2018.

In the story, it was found that there was a reference to this statement in book titled 'The Nehrus: Motilal and Jawaharlal' by writer BR Nanda, Mahatma Gandhi's biographer. As per Nanda's book, the quote was actually made by NB Khare, then-leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, who had made the statement to describe Nehru.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The book attributed the quote to N B Khare.</p></div>

The book attributed the quote to N B Khare.

(Source: GoogleBooks/Altered by The Quint)

Nanda had referred to the same quote in another book, attributing it to a 'critic'. Further, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also alludes to this quote in his book 'Nehru: The Invention of India' and attributes it to Khare.

Speaking to The Quint, former BJP minister MJ Akbar had corroborated in a 2018 article, that the statement had been made by NB Khare.

"The president of Hindu Mahasabha in 1950, NB Khare was only repeating an old story when he called Jawaharlal Nehru 'English by education, Muslim by culture and Hindu by accident'".
MJ Akbar

Akbar added that though Nehru "preferred his father's intellect over his mother's tradition," he had never expressed contempt towards religion.

The Rumour's Origin and Nehru's Religion

In a book titled 'A Study of Nehru' published in 1960, on page number 215, Khare attributes the quote to Nehru by saying that "he himself explained" the quote in his autobiography.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Khare falsely attributed his statement to Nehru.</p></div>

Khare falsely attributed his statement to Nehru.

(Source: Archive.org/Alteredby The Quint)

However, when we looked through his autobiography, we did not find any such remark, but found remarks on Nehru being a "Brahman."

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nehru refers to his Hindu upbringing in his book.</p></div>

Nehru refers to his Hindu upbringing in his book.

(Source: Archive.org)

Speaking at the Aligarh Muslim University in 1948, Nehru explicitly said, "You are Muslims and I am a Hindu" while referring to the growing communalism in India, as per The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, there is no official record of Nehru making the statement. The only reference to this remark has been made by Hindu Mahasabha leader NB Khare.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Pics Revived As 'Restaurant Serving Food Laced With Drugs'

Old, Unrelated Pics Revived As 'Restaurant Serving Food Laced With Drugs'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT