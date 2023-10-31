No, Ratan Tata Didn't Reward Rashid Khan For Waving Indian Flag During CWC 2023

A message has been going viral on social media claiming that industrialist Ratan Tata has announced a reward of Rs 10 crores to Afghanistan cricket player Rashid Khan.
The claim also states that Tata made this offer after the ICC body allegedly fined Khan Rs 55 lakhs for waving the Indian flag after Afghanistan’s victory against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and we did not find any reports about Tata's announcement.
Further, we came across Tata's clarification on X (formerly Twitter) about the viral claim.
He refuted the viral claim about rewarding any players and stated that he has 'no connection to cricket'.
Several media outlets like Money Control and NDTV also reported about Tata's dismissal of the viral claim.
We also did not find any reports about Khan waving the Indian flag after Afghanistan's victory over Pakistan.
In fact, he was seen waving Afghanistan's flag and dancing with former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan to celebrate the win.
We also did not find any notice about the fine attributed to Khan on CWC's official website or any other credible news website.
Conclusion: Ratan Tata did not declare any reward to cricketer Rashid Khan for waving the Indian flag after Afghanistan’s victory against Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
