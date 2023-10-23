Israel-Hamas War: Jawaharlal Nehru and the Palestine Question

On 14 February 1947, just a week before they would announce their withdrawal from India, Britain, which had been the mandatory power in Palestine since 1918, decided to refer the ensuing Arab and Jewish conflict over the region to the United Nations. In response, the United Nations Special Committee of Palestine (UNSCOP) was constituted to address the issue and propose potential solutions. India, still under British colonial rule but with its own interim government, was appointed as a member of UNSCOP.

The leadership of the Indian National Congress, particularly Nehru, Gandhi, and Maulana Azad had always been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, seeing the Arab demand as rooted in the same principle of the right to self-determination that had driven their own nationalist movement.

In an article in Harijan in 1938, Gandhi famously wrote, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French.” They were also firmly opposed to the concept of a two-nation theory based on religious identity, a fate they would have to resign themselves to just months later with the partition of India.

In May 1947, Nehru, who was serving as the Minister of External Affairs in the Interim Government, appointed the renowned judge Sir Abdur Rahman as India’s representative to the UNSCOP. In a letter to Rahman on 24 May, Nehru outlined his views on the dispute: