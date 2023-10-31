Panchayati Justice: SC’s Reasons to Deny Sisodia Bail Make No Sense At All

The PMLA mandates that bail in money laundering cases can only be granted if a judge is satisfied that there is a good chance that the accused has not committed an offence. Courts are forced to go deep into facts and law before deciding even basic bail petitions. Though intended to make bail harder in money laundering cases, this sometimes backfires when the weaknesses in the case get exposed at such an early stage.

If you followed the hearings in the Sisodia case in the SC, you would find that the oral observations of the court are reflected in the first part of the order. The charge against Sisodia is somewhat similar to the one made against A Raja and others in the context of the 2G spectrum scam. Here, the crime relates to the changes in the Delhi excise policy which the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate argue were made to favour certain liquor wholesalers in return for payments being made to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Three specific charges against Sisodia were found to be somewhat unfounded by the court.