Rajasthan| Change In 'Riwaz' Or 'Raaj': How Will Regional Dynamics Impact Polls?

Rajasthan votes soon in a keenly watched battle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the face of BJP’s campaign. From personal attacks to state-level and national issues, the campaign has witnessed many colours and facets.
A million-dollar question in everyone’s minds is: Will the trend of alternate governments be maintained or can the jaadugar buck the same. Many competing, conflicting, and parallel themes are in play in Rajasthan this time making it a complex affair.
Ashok Gehlot is popular, he leads the CM ratings across polls, satisfaction rating with his government is high. However, there is very little voting on the CM face in a Vidhan Sabha poll, only 4% in 2018 as per the CSDS exit poll.
Anti-Incumbency Poses a Major Challenge
While Gehlot is not unpopular, there is a high level of anti-incumbency against local level MLAs. As per a Newslaundry analysis, out of 621 sitting MLAs of both parties, the Congress and BJP who have contested in the last four elections, 2003-2018, only 38% have been re-elected. This shows why there is a revolving door mechanism in Rajasthan.
While the strike rate of Congress party’s sitting MLAs who have contested is even poorer at 25%, BJP’s corresponding number is around 50%. In this context, the decision of Congress to deny tickets to just 19 sitting MLAs out of 108 (18 per cent) while the BJP denied tickets to 11 of its 73 MLAs (15 percent), could be crucial. Number of sitting MLAs denied tickets by Congress in Chhattisgarh is much higher at 30%.
Aware of this trend, Gehlot has tried to convert the elections into a Presidential battle with Modi. However, 37 per cent of voters believe Modi matters more than Ashok Gehlot to them while voting. 32 per cent believe Gehlot matters more. At least 20 per cent say both are equally important, according to the results of the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey.
Despite Gehlot’s effort of pitching himself against Modi, the battle is also about local issues, local candidates, caste dynamics on each seat, rebels, dummy candidates, track record of MLA, etc. A seat-by-seat battle is always difficult for any incumbent to contest.
Will Shift in Regional Dynamics Work in Congress’ Favour?
Congress party has been in power in two of the last three terms, however, the party faces structural issues. It barely scraped through in 2008 and 2018 while losing big time like in 2003 and 2013. This is because of the fact that there are 54 seats which the party has not won in the last three polls since delimitation in 2008. These weak seats pull down the Congress tally.
Rajasthan in many ways is a five-election into one contest. There are no stronghold regions of Congress, while the BJP boasts of Shekhawati and Harouti as its relatively strong areas. Other regions Dhundhar, Marwar, and Shekhawati flip in line with the overall state trend.
In the 2023 elections, the regional dynamics are witnessing changes as indicated by the opinion poll of C-Voter. Congress party is seen leading in Shekhawati, which was the hotbed of farmer protests in the state, and Dhundhar where the ERCP has become a big issue as per its last round. It is also Sachin Pilot’s area. The BJP is consolidating its position in Mewar and Harouti, while Marwad (Ashok Gehlot’s area) is flipping in line with the trend.
Gehlot has learnt his lessons from Tamil Nadu (2016) and Kerala (2021) –case studies of breaking the trend of the revolving door mechanism. He has launched a slew of schemes copying the Amma model but there is no significant cash transfer yojana like Ladli Behna or PM Kisan Nidhi which have more impact.
He has also launched an extensive PR campaign copying Vijayan’s model highlighting the achievements of his state government and poll guarantees. However, he has made it all about himself alienating Sachin Pilot, in turn risking the support of Gujjars who with 6%-7% of the population can influence the outcome of 40 seats.
Community Goodwill Is Key to Acing Polls
Gujjars who have traditionally backed the BJP, supported the Congress in 2018 in the hope of seeing their community man as CM. Congress won 24 of 40 such seats in 2018, the BJP had won 29 in 2013. Modi is trying to woo the community back into the BJP fold by highlighting injustice to Pilots, first his father Rajesh, and now Sachin.
Unemployment, inflation, corruption, women's safety, and law and order are big issues in Rajasthan elections. A section of key vote blocks of women and youth were disillusioned with the Gehlot government. He has launched schemes to pacify these groups like Urban NREGA and free smartphones, will they work?
Farmers are still unhappy with the BJP over the Farm Bills, mainly the influential Jat community. However, Congress hasn’t been able to milk this as effectively with Hanuman Beniwal’s party making good traction among Jats, especially youth.
The Congress party has made caste census a big issue in the elections, but when it comes to ticket distribution, it hasn’t offered any higher number of tickets to OBCs than the BJP. Despite the hype over the issue, 56% of respondents said it should not be conducted or had no opinion on it in a CSDS survey. Is it working on the ground?
Will BJP Not Fielding Vasundhara Be a Deterrent for Female Votes?
A lot of debate has taken place on whether the BJP has scored a self-goal by not announcing Vasundhara as its CM face. While Vasundhara still leads the pack amongst BJP leaders on CM face questions in the CSDS survey with 14% wanting to see her as CM, a higher number of 15% of respondents want any BJP leader as their CM. Will this strategy be a masterstroke or flop badly?
This is linked to the all-important woman vote. Women are lower in number in the state but turned out in larger numbers, 1% versus men in 2018, thus neutralising the lower voting population to some extent. Will they vote for Gehlot who is providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 or will they back BJP due to the Vasundhara factor and poor track record on women's safety?
The Others (smaller parties like RLP, AAP, BSP, BTP splinter group, and independents) have always had a dominant role in state politics with an average vote share of 20% and bagging 20 seats on average. Who will they damage more? It's a seat-by-seat calculation, similar for rebels who number almost equally in both parties.
A fascinating contest on the anvil, may the best man/woman win!
(The author is an independent political commentator and can be reached at @politicalbaaba. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
