Rajasthan| Change In 'Riwaz' Or 'Raaj': How Will Regional Dynamics Impact Polls?

While Gehlot is not unpopular, there is a high level of anti-incumbency against local level MLAs. As per a Newslaundry analysis, out of 621 sitting MLAs of both parties, the Congress and BJP who have contested in the last four elections, 2003-2018, only 38% have been re-elected. This shows why there is a revolving door mechanism in Rajasthan.

While the strike rate of Congress party’s sitting MLAs who have contested is even poorer at 25%, BJP’s corresponding number is around 50%. In this context, the decision of Congress to deny tickets to just 19 sitting MLAs out of 108 (18 per cent) while the BJP denied tickets to 11 of its 73 MLAs (15 percent), could be crucial. Number of sitting MLAs denied tickets by Congress in Chhattisgarh is much higher at 30%.

Aware of this trend, Gehlot has tried to convert the elections into a Presidential battle with Modi. However, 37 per cent of voters believe Modi matters more than Ashok Gehlot to them while voting. 32 per cent believe Gehlot matters more. At least 20 per cent say both are equally important, according to the results of the NDTV-CSDS Lokniti survey.