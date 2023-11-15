ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did Amit Shah Ask People in MP to 'Not Vote For BJP Candidate'? No!

This is a clipped video. Shah did not ask the public to vote against BJP candidate Manoj Nirbhay Singh in Depalpur.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video clip of Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media to claim that he has asked the people of Madhya Pradesh 'to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Depalpur'.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

What's the truth?: This is a clipped video.

  • During Shah's recent speech in Depalpur on 11 November, he encouraged the voters to vote for the BJP and choose Manoj Nirbhay Singh.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across a recent post by BJP's official Facebook page from 11 November.

  • The post carried a video of Shah's speech at Depalpur where he encouraged the voters to vote for Manoj Nirbhay Singh.

  • At 7:02 timestamp, the viral part starts playing where he says, "Brothers and sisters, when you go to vote on 17th, remember one thing - do not vote to make Manoj Nirbhay Singh MLA."

  • He continues his statement, which has been clipped from the viral clip, that says, "With your vote, he will definitely become an MLA but your vote will go towards the development and security of Madhya Pradesh. Your one vote will bring BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Modi's double engine government will be formed."

  • Singh is representing the BJP from Depalpur, Indore.

  • The same speech was also live streamed on Shah's official YouTube channel on 11 November.

Conclusion: A clipped video of Amit Shah's speech is going viral to claim that he asked people to not vote for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

